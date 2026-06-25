Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.132), with shares changing hands as low as $18.84 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 24.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.57% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2:

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.7%.

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Further BML.PRH Research:

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