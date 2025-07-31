Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3395), with shares changing hands as low as $20.52 on the day. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 17.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.88% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRH shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2:

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 0.9%.

