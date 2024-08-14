Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 1 Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5869), with shares changing hands as low as $22.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BML.PRG was trading at a 9.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.31% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 :

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.