Bank of America's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $990,498 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $275,979.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $37.0 and $50.0 for Bank of America, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bank of America stands at 5978.12, with a total volume reaching 14,957.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bank of America, situated within the strike price corridor from $37.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $2.06 $2.02 $2.04 $37.00 $816.0K 20.7K 4.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $38.00 $82.0K 1.5K 400 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $8.5 $8.4 $8.5 $49.00 $68.8K 25 81 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.27 $2.23 $2.24 $41.00 $52.4K 2.9K 236 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.07 $2.05 $2.05 $37.00 $49.4K 20.7K 4.6K

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.0 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bank of America, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Bank of America's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 14,586,332, the price of BAC is down by -0.44%, reaching $40.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bank of America with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

