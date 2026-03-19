Bank of America's Digitization Initiatives Unlocking Revenue Growth

Bank of America’s BAC push to embed artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools deeper into its franchise is emerging as a meaningful revenue-growth lever, not just an efficiency story. Last year, its clients interacted with their finances roughly 30 billion times through digital logins and proactive alerts, up 14% year over year. This underscores how digital engagement is becoming central to customer acquisition, retention and wallet-share expansion. Erica, BAC’s AI-driven virtual assistant, has now surpassed 3.2 billion client interactions since launch, while 94% of client interactions are now digital.



The scale matters as higher digital adoption typically translates into more cross-selling opportunities across deposits, cards, lending, wealth management and payments. For Bank of America, stronger digital traffic is helping deepen client relationships across consumer, small-business and corporate channels, while also lowering servicing costs and improving operating leverage. The bank’s digital ecosystem includes 25 million Zelle users and record CashPro mobile payment approvals of $1.2 trillion. This indicates that usage is expanding beyond basic banking into higher-value payments and treasury services.



The broader financial backdrop supports the growth case. Bank of America reported 2025 revenue growth, aided by stronger fee income and sales and trading revenues, with technology and digital transformation acting as strategic drivers of expansion.



Hence, BAC’s digital momentum suggests its technology investments are doing more than modernizing the customer experience. These investments are helping create a more scalable platform for sustainable revenue growth, better monetization and stronger competitive positioning in an increasingly digital banking market.

How BAC Stacks Up Against Peers in Digitization Efforts

BAC’s peers, JPMorgan JPM and Citigroup C, are investing heavily in AI, automation and digital transformation to improve efficiency, personalize services and maintain a competitive advantage.



JPMorgan is leading AI-driven banking by embedding advanced models across its operations, from fraud detection and credit risk to personalized wealth management. Its AI platforms improve efficiency, compliance and customer experience, while generative tools streamline workflows. This blend of innovation and scale reinforces JPMorgan’s position as the top digital banking brand in the United States.



Citigroup is accelerating a broad AI-driven transformation, retiring legacy systems and deploying chatbots while advancing “Agentic AI” to manage complex financial tasks. Its strategy spans personalized wealth, corporate banking and real-time lending. With nearly 20 million mobile users and strong digital engagement, Citigroup is integrating digital and traditional channels to deliver seamless, secure, data-driven experiences.

Bank of America’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Bank of America have gained 10.3% in the past year, underperforming the industry’s rally of 22.6%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BAC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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