Bank of America Unusual Options Activity For August 27

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Bank of America.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,352,267, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $409,772.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.25 $15.15 $15.25 $55.00 $404.1K 0 266 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.25 $15.15 $15.25 $55.00 $201.3K 89 277 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.9 $10.75 $10.9 $50.00 $190.7K 9 176 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.9 $10.75 $10.9 $50.00 $123.1K 9 289 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.3 $15.2 $15.3 $55.00 $114.7K 89 70

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.0 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bank of America, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Bank of America's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 8,427,794, the BAC's price is up by 0.28%, now at $40.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. Expert Opinions on Bank of America

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $49.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $49.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bank of America options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.