Bank of America Shut Down 7 Branches in 2025 So Far: Is Yours Next?

If you’re someone who prefers walking into your local bank branch to handle your money matters, this news might be worth paying attention to: Bank of America has been steadily closing down branches this year, and more closures are coming.

With the rise in online and mobile banking, it’s no surprise that big banks are trimming down their number of physical locations. But if Bank of America is your bank, or you’ve been thinking of switching banks soon, knowing which branches are closing could help you make a smarter decision.

Branches That Have Already Closed in 2025

So far this year, Bank of America has already shut down several locations across the country. These closures were confirmed by federal banking regulators and other official sources. Here are some of the branches that have closed as of early 2025:

Oceanside, California: 702 Mission Ave. — Closed in March 2025

Plantation, Florida: 8181 W Broward Blvd. — Closed in March 2025

Miami, Florida: 16686 SW 88th St. — Closed in March 2025

Beaverton, Oregon: 14400 SW Allen Blvd. — Closed in March 2025

Memphis, Tennessee: 3741 Winchester Rd. — Closed in March 2025

Astoria, New York: 3018 36th Ave. — Closed in March 2025

Davis, California: 4551 2nd St. Suite 120 — Closed in June 2025

Each of these locations quietly shut their doors as part of a broader trend. Some had been serving their neighborhoods for decades.

More Closures Coming in 2025

Even more Bank of America branches are expected to close later this year. If you live near one of these locations, you may want to make a note of the timeline:

Las Vegas, Nevada: 300 S 4th St. — Closing in September 2025

Arlington, Texas: 1206 S. Bowen Rd. — Closing in September 2025

Fort Campbell, Kentucky: 201 Bastogne Ave. — Closing in September 2025

Huntington Beach, California: 16811 Algonquin St. — Closing in October 2025

Charleston, South Carolina: 901 Savannah Hwy — Closing in October 2025

Camarillo, California: 5800 Santa Rosa Rd. — Closing in November 2025

San Francisco, California: 445 Powell St. — Closing in December 2025

Why Is Bank of America Closing So Many Locations?

The short answer: More people are banking online or through apps. This means fewer people are showing up in person, so Bank of America (and other big banks) are downsizing their branch networks.

That doesn’t mean the bank is disappearing altogether. They’re still offering full services online, and many areas still have nearby branches open. But if you’re someone who prefers face-to-face service, especially for bigger transactions or financial advice, these closures could be a big deal.

What This Means for You

If your local branch is on the list:

You’ll usually get a notice at least 90 days before it closes.

Bank of America will likely direct you to the nearest open location or suggest using their app or ATMs.

You might face longer lines or limited access to personal help if your nearest branch is now farther away.

If you’ve been thinking about switching banks, this might be the time to compare your options especially if convenience and in-person service matter to you. Some local credit unions or community banks still prioritize having strong in-person service and may have more stable branch networks.

Whether you’re a longtime customer or just thinking about where to open your next account, it’s smart to stay informed. If your favorite branch is on the chopping block, you’ll want to start planning ahead so you’re not caught off guard.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Bank of America Shut Down 7 Branches in 2025 So Far: Is Yours Next?

