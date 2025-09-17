Bank Of America Shares Plans About Military And Community College Hiring, New Jobs At Local Levels

Markets
(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC), Wednesday announced its plan to add 10,000 more individuals with military backgrounds and 8,000 new hires from community colleges over the next five years, aiming to expand economic opportunity nationwide.

Moreover, the company aims to create 700 financial center jobs in new growth markets, including Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana and Wisconsin, underscoring its commitment to driving economic growth and creating jobs at the local level.

"Our commitment to hire individuals with a broad range of skills and experiences is key to how we recruit talent to best serve our clients," said Sheri Bronstein, Chief People Officer at Bank of America.

Currently, BAC is trading at $51.55, up 1.75 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

