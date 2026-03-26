Bank of America Says the Tech Sell-Off Doesn't Make Any Sense. Here's Why I Agree.

Key Points

Throughout 2026, growth investors have been rotating capital away from technology stocks.

At the heart of this panic-driven selling is fear over AI's impact on legacy software models as well as potentially unsustainable infrastructure budgets.

Bank of America's contrarian view says artificial intelligence (AI) is still in its early stages and analysts are calling for meaningful gains ahead.

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Roughly three months into 2026, the technology sector has endured a sharp sell-off. In particular, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been the biggest casualties -- shedding hundreds of billions in market capitalization in recent weeks.

Investor anxiety is anchored on two core ideas: exploding infrastructure costs and fears that AI may render traditional software business models obsolete.

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Analysts from Bank of America have taken a contrarian stance against the bearish sentiment plaguing tech stocks. Let's analyze the details surrounding the AI landscape right now and explore why smart investors may find this drawdown a lucrative opportunity to buy the dip.

Why are technology stocks cratering in 2026?

At the forefront of the tech sell-off is an accelerating surge in capital expenditures (capex) among AI hyperscalers. Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Oracle are forecast to spend nearly $700 billion in 2026 alone on new data centers, specialized hardware, and energy infrastructure.

The explosion of infrastructure spend is focused on training increasingly complex generative AI models, as well as handling inference requirements as applications move into real-world production environments. To the casual observer, this level of spending appears unsustainable. As such, skeptics are wondering whether big tech will ever reach adequate returns that justify this scale of investment.

Layered on top of the capex concerns are anxieties about software commoditization amid fresh disruption from large language model (LLM) developers. Notably, Anthropic's Claude model introduced a suite of plugins that allow developers to embed code generation, agentic reasoning, and data synthesis directly into existing platforms with minimal integration effort.

What once required months of custom engineering, testing, and quality assurance can now be added to legacy enterprise platforms in a matter of hours. As a result, a perception that AI is becoming both too accessible and too cheap has permeated across the market.

Established cloud infrastructure and enterprise software giants have witnessed a meaningful valuation de-rating as investors fear that smaller players and open-source solutions will erode the pricing power of incumbent providers.

What does Bank of America think of AI stocks?

While the narrative above stems from tangible discussion topics, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya provides an interesting rebuke. The heart of his argument is that the concerns above cannot coexist on any logical level.

For instance, the market appears to be pricing in a high degree of caution that AI-related capex could falter if the hyperscalers fail to achieve the level of growth that validates these buildouts. Moreover, investors also fear that AI is becoming so ubiquitous and productivity-enhancing that traditional SaaS business models are at risk of becoming extinct.

Arya astutely points out that these ideas essentially cancel one another out. Said differently, if AI is so powerful as to actually make legacy technology businesses obsolete, then the underlying infrastructure investment supporting AI adoption won't suddenly evaporate.

Furthermore, if AI investments ultimately result in underwhelming unit economics and capex budgets begin to tighten, then the technology simply is not disruptive enough to warrant a widespread collapse in the technology industry.

Bank of America seems bullish on the AI theme overall, though. Arya and his team forecast that AI capex could reach $1.2 trillion by 2030. In some ways, this outlook may prove conservative. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang recently shared with investors that the company has a $1 trillion backlog through 2027.

Why I agree with Bank of America's view

In my eyes, the paradox at the heart of the bear thesis is the strongest reason to agree with Bank of America's research. Investors cannot rationally believe high disruption risk and low infrastructure viability simultaneously. This contradiction suggests the sell-off in the technology sector is rooted more in narratives, emotion, and panic than in actual, concrete, coherent analysis.

History shows that technology cycles -- from broadband to cloud computing and smartphones -- carried heavy infrastructure spending prior to years of robust returns once adoption rates scaled. AI's trajectory is following a similar path -- underscoring that the current infrastructure supercycle is not a fleeting sprint but rather a methodically paced marathon.

Ultimately, plummeting valuations across the AI landscape have created lucrative value opportunities in otherwise hypergrowth names. Smart investors should be willing to look past near-term volatility. Bank of America's reframing of the 2026 sell-off serves as less of a warning and more of an invitation to reconstruct portfolios for AI-driven runways that still lie ahead.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.