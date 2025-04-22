Markets
Bank Of America To Redeem EUR 1.25 Bln, 0.808% Sr. Notes Due 2026, Earlier

April 22, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Tuesday said it will redeem its 1.25 billion euros, 0.808% senior notes, due May 9, 2026 on May 9, 2025.

The redemption price for the notes will be equal to the Optional Redemption Amount of 1,000 euros per 1,000 euros Calculation Amount, plus interest.

Citibank, N.A., London Branch is the Principal Agent for the notes and Citibank Europe plc is the Registrar for the notes.

