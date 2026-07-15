Bank of America Q2 Earnings Call Points to Durable Growth Drivers

Bank of America Corporation BAC used its second-quarter 2026 call to push a forward-looking message rather than simply celebrate a beat. Management framed the quarter as evidence that broad client activity, disciplined expenses and steady balance sheet optimization are translating into stronger earnings power.

That mattered because executives also tightened the focus on what comes next: net interest income at the high end of prior guidance, continued loan and deposit growth, and more operating leverage even as the company keeps spending on technology, marketing and AI tools.

BAC Raises the Bar on 2026 NII

Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said the quarter showed organic growth across every business segment. Revenues of $31.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.62 billion and rose 15% year over year. EPS of $1.21 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 and increased 34% from the prior-year quarter.

Bank of America Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bank of America Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bank of America Corporation Quote

The more important takeaway was the outlook. Chief financial officer Alastair Borthwick said Bank of America now expects full-year 2026 net interest income growth at the upper end of its 6% to 8% range, supported by loan and deposit growth, fixed-rate asset repricing and balance sheet optimization.

Borthwick also said the company’s banking book remains asset sensitive, while a 100-basis point parallel shift above the forward curve would add about $1 billion of NII over the next 12 months. That gave investors a clearer sense of the embedded earnings lift management still sees in the core franchise.

Bank of America Defends Deposit Strategy

A KBW analyst pressed management on deposit pricing and whether BAC could keep outperforming peers in a higher-for-longer setting. Borthwick’s answer centered on client mix rather than rate competition. He said the company is prioritizing operating accounts and relationship deposits, not chasing rate-sensitive balances.

That response aligned with the quarter’s balance sheet trends. Average deposits rose to $2.02 trillion, the 12th straight quarter of sequential growth, while average loans and leases increased 8% from a year earlier to $1.22 trillion. Average consumer deposits were $957 billion, and Moynihan said spending trends strengthened during the quarter.

Management also sounded constructive on the second-half loan demand. In Q&A, Borthwick said commercial growth remains healthy and card balances are moving toward management’s target pace, reinforcing the view that NII growth is being driven by underlying business activity rather than a temporary market tailwind.

BAC Keeps Leaning Into Operating Leverage

Moynihan and Borthwick repeatedly returned to operating leverage as one of the quarter’s defining features. The bank posted 6.6% operating leverage in the quarter, while the efficiency ratio improved 359 basis points from a year ago to 59%.

Borthwick said first-half 2026 operating leverage exceeded 450 basis points, leading management to lift its full-year expectation to 300-400 basis points from prior commentary of more than 200 basis points. He cautioned that second-half comparisons get harder because NII and investment banking were already accelerating in the back half of 2025.

A Bernstein analyst and a Citi analyst both tested whether that leverage outlook implied underinvestment. Moynihan rejected that framing, saying Bank of America is still investing heavily in financial centers, marketing, rewards, digital capabilities and AI, while productivity gains are helping offset some of that spending.

Bank of America Highlights AI and Segment Breadth

Management treated AI as a practical productivity story, not a separate growth narrative. Moynihan said more than 200,000 employees are using AI-enabled capabilities, generating over 400,000 prompts a day, with 300-plus approved AI use cases and 114 live generative AI use cases.

That message was tied directly to execution inside the businesses. Consumer Banking posted 10% net income growth, Global Wealth and Investment Management delivered 42% net income growth on record revenues, Global Banking benefited from a 50% jump in total corporation investment banking fees and Global Markets produced its 17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales and trading revenue growth.

In Q&A, management also linked AI enthusiasm to underwriting discipline. Moynihan said the bank is evaluating how AI affects borrowers and industries while also using the technology internally to improve speed, consistency and client coverage. That kept the tone measured even as executives sounded upbeat on the long-term opportunity.

BAC Leaves an Upbeat But Disciplined Tone

The call ended with a management team emphasizing breadth, not a single standout line item. Moynihan pointed to resilient consumers, healthy commercial activity, strong capital markets pipelines and continued capital returns, including $8 billion returned to its shareholders in the quarter through dividends and repurchases.

Borthwick’s closing tone was similarly disciplined. He described activity as healthy across lending, payments, wealth, investment banking and markets, while maintaining that credit quality remains stable and the balance sheet remains a source of strength.

Zacks Signals for Bank of America

BAC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B. Under the Zacks framework, the rank is the first screen because earnings estimate revisions are the most important driver, while Style Scores help refine opportunity by value, growth and momentum characteristics.

That combination points to balanced style characteristics with stronger momentum than value or growth at the moment. The VGM Score of B is constructive, but the Style Score framework is most favorable when paired with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks. A Zacks Rank can change after earnings as analyst estimate revisions move in response to the just-reported results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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