Bank Of America Q1 Results Tops Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) reported Tuesday that net income applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter grew to $6.99 billion or $0.90 per share from $6.14 billion or $0.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 16 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The provision for credit losses was $1.48 billion, compared to $1.32 billion last year.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased 6 percent to $27.37 billion from $25.82 billion in the prior-year quarter, driven by noninterest income growth across all segments and higher net interest income. Wall Street expected revenues of $26.91 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income was $14.44 billion, up 3 percent from last year, as lower deposit costs were partially offset by the impacts of lower interest rates and one less day of interest accrual.

Non-interest income grew to $12.92 billion from $11.79 billion last year.

Noninterest expense increased 3 percent to $17.70 billion from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.