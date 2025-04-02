Bank of America Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $291,902 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $369,802.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $37.0 and $45.0 for Bank of America, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.57 $2.55 $2.57 $43.00 $141.3K 5.1K 1.8K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.55 $5.5 $5.55 $37.00 $84.9K 9.1K 153 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.58 $2.57 $2.58 $43.00 $81.0K 5.1K 1.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $0.27 $0.26 $0.27 $42.50 $54.0K 5.9K 10.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $0.25 $0.24 $0.25 $42.50 $50.0K 5.9K 10.2K

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bank of America, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Bank of America

With a trading volume of 5,170,891, the price of BAC is down by -0.14%, reaching $41.43.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Bank of America

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $51.0.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $48. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $56. * In a positive move, an analyst from Baird has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for BAC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

