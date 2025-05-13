Bank Of America To Open Over 150 New Financial Centers By 2027-end

(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) Tuesday said it will open more than 150 new financial centers across 60 markets by the end of 2027, including 40 this year and an additional 70 in 2026.

Since 2016, Bank of America has invested over $5 billion in its financial centers network, opening new locations and renovating existing centers.

"Our continued investment in our financial center network reflects our commitment to meeting our clients where they are and how they want to bank with us," said Holly O'Neill, President, Consumer, Retail and Preferred at Bank of America. "We are focused on creating spaces where financial specialists can meet with clients and help them achieve their financial goals."

Bank of America has just opened a new flagship financial center at 2 Bryant Park in New York City.

