Bank Of America Hikes Quarterly Cash Dividend; To Buy Back $40 Bln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, up $0.02 from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 26, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2025.

The bank said that its board also authorized a new $40 billion common stock repurchase program, effective August 1, 2025, to replace the company's current program, which will expire on that date. As of June 30, 2025, the current program had approximately $9.1 billion in common stock repurchases remaining.

The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B. The dividend is payable on October 24, 2025 to shareholders of record as of October 10, 2025.

