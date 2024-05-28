News & Insights

Bank of America Ends Major Stake in Imdex Ltd

May 28, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Bank of America Corporation has officially ceased to be a significant shareholder in Imdex Limited, as of May 24, 2024. This marks a change in the company’s substantial holdings, with no new associates reported. Details of the changes were documented and the announcement was made on May 28, 2024.

