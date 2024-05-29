Bank of America Ends Major Stake in CardieX Limited

CardieX Limited (AU:CDX) has released an update.

Bank of America Corporation has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in CardieX Limited as of May 27, 2024, with the previous substantial holding notice provided on April 30, 2024. Details regarding the changes in voting securities and the nature of these changes are included in the documentation. No new associations with the substantial holder have been reported during this update.

