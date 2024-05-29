News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of America Ends Major Stake in CardieX Limited

May 29, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CardieX Limited (AU:CDX) has released an update.

Bank of America Corporation has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in CardieX Limited as of May 27, 2024, with the previous substantial holding notice provided on April 30, 2024. Details regarding the changes in voting securities and the nature of these changes are included in the documentation. No new associations with the substantial holder have been reported during this update.

For further insights into AU:CDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.