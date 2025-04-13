BANK OF AMERICA Earnings Preview: Recent $BAC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BANK OF AMERICA ($BAC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $27,260,313,180 and earnings of $0.83 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BAC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BANK OF AMERICA Insider Trading Activity

BANK OF AMERICA insiders have traded $BAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,694,538 shares for an estimated $369,928,036.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BANK OF AMERICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,344 institutional investors add shares of BANK OF AMERICA stock to their portfolio, and 1,389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BANK OF AMERICA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BANK OF AMERICA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAC in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BANK OF AMERICA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BAC forecast page.

BANK OF AMERICA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $54.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Richard Ramsden from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $48.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $45.0 on 10/16/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

