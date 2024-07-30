Bank of America Corp's Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.2%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Norfolk Southern Past Earnings
FTIF Dividend History
OMFS Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.