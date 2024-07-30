News & Insights

BAC.PRB

Bank of America Corp's Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

July 30, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 8/1/24, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 8/16/24. As a percentage of BAC.PRB's recent share price of $25.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of BAC.PRB to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRB shares open for trading on 8/1/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.95%, which compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRB shares, versus BAC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :

BAC.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.2%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
