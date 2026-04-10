Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $72.50), with shares changing hands as low as $1200.61 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BAC.PRL was trading at a 21.10% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.68% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 20. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L:

In Friday trading, Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.1%.

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