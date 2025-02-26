Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL Ex-Dividend Reminder

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL :
In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL (Symbol: BAC.PRN) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.5%.
