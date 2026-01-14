Bank Of America Corporation Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $7.319 billion

The company's earnings came in at $7.319 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $7.738 billion, or $0.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $28.367 billion from $26.475 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

