Bank Of America Corporation Q4 Sales Increase

January 14, 2026 — 07:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $7.319 billion

The company's earnings came in at $7.319 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $7.738 billion, or $0.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $28.367 billion from $26.475 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.319 Bln. vs. $7.738 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $28.367 Bln vs. $26.475 Bln last year.

