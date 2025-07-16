Bank Of America Corporation Profit Rises In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $6.825 billion, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $6.582 billion, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $26.463 billion from $25.377 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.825 Bln. vs. $6.582 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $26.463 Bln vs. $25.377 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.