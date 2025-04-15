Bank Of America Corporation Profit Advances In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $6.990 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $6.142 billion, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $27.366 billion from $25.818 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.990 Bln. vs. $6.142 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $27.366 Bln vs. $25.818 Bln last year.

