Bank of America Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BAC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.90, changing hands as high as $52.26 per share. Bank of America Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.065 per share, with $57.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.91. The BAC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.