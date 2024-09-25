Bank of America CEO Lauds Buffett as BAC Shares Are Sold

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has made headlines once again by offloading more shares in Bank of America (BAC), netting an impressive $9 billion since July. This latest move involved the sale of approximately 22 million shares between September 20 and 24 for around $863 million. Earlier this month, the conglomerate had already sold around 45.6 million shares, bringing its total sale in September to over $1.7 billion. Despite these sales, Berkshire remains Bank of America’s largest shareholder, now holding a 10.5% stake valued at $32.13 billion, according to LSEG data.

CEO Weighs in on Buffett’s Influence

In light of these changes, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan recently praised Buffett, describing him as a “great investor” who has “stabilized” the company. At a financial conference, he admitted, “I don’t know what exactly he is doing because, frankly, we can’t ask.” Buffett’s faith in Bank of America dates back to 2011 when he invested $5 billion in preferred stock during the company’s recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

Is Bank of America a Buy, Sell or Hold?

While BofA’s shares dipped slightly in premarket trading, they have risen about 17% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 Banks Index, which is up nearly 19%. Overall, the street is cautiously optimistic on BAC stock based on 12 Buys and six Holds. The average BAC price target of $45.41 implies an upside potential of 15.11% from current levels.

