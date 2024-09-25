News & Insights

Stocks
BAC

Bank of America CEO Lauds Buffett as BAC Shares Are Sold

September 25, 2024 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by Annika Masrani for TipRanks ->

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has made headlines once again by offloading more shares in Bank of America (BAC), netting an impressive $9 billion since July. This latest move involved the sale of approximately 22 million shares between September 20 and 24 for around $863 million. Earlier this month, the conglomerate had already sold around 45.6 million shares, bringing its total sale in September to over $1.7 billion. Despite these sales, Berkshire remains Bank of America’s largest shareholder, now holding a 10.5% stake valued at $32.13 billion, according to LSEG data.

CEO Weighs in on Buffett’s Influence

In light of these changes, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan recently praised Buffett, describing him as a “great investor” who has “stabilized” the company. At a financial conference, he admitted, “I don’t know what exactly he is doing because, frankly, we can’t ask.” Buffett’s faith in Bank of America dates back to 2011 when he invested $5 billion in preferred stock during the company’s recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

Is Bank of America a Buy, Sell or Hold?

While BofA’s shares dipped slightly in premarket trading, they have risen about 17% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 Banks Index, which is up nearly 19%. Overall, the street is cautiously optimistic on BAC stock based on 12 Buys and six Holds. The average BAC price target of $45.41 implies an upside potential of 15.11% from current levels.

See more BAC analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
BRK.B

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.