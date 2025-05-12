Bank of America Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BAC

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.34, changing hands as high as $43.95 per share. Bank of America Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.065 per share, with $48.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.33. The BAC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

