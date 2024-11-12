Bank of America Boosts Stake in EasyJet

EasyJet (GB:EZJ) has released an update.

Bank of America has increased its stake in EasyJet to 8.44% through a combination of shares and financial instruments, highlighting the growing interest in EasyJet’s market position. This move suggests potential confidence in EasyJet’s future prospects and could impact investor sentiment in the airline industry.

