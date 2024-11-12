News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of America Boosts Stake in EasyJet

November 12, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EasyJet (GB:EZJ) has released an update.

Bank of America has increased its stake in EasyJet to 8.44% through a combination of shares and financial instruments, highlighting the growing interest in EasyJet’s market position. This move suggests potential confidence in EasyJet’s future prospects and could impact investor sentiment in the airline industry.

For further insights into GB:EZJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EJTTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.