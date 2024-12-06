Bank of America Boosts Stake in DS Smith

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.
Bank of America Corporation has significantly increased its voting rights in DS Smith PLC, crossing the 5% threshold. This acquisition highlights a strategic move by the financial giant, enhancing its influence over the UK-based packaging company. Investors in DS Smith may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s future direction and stock performance.
