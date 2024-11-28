Bank of America Boosts Stake in DS Smith

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

Bank of America has increased its voting rights in DS Smith PLC to 5.54%, following a recent acquisition of shares and financial instruments. This marks a significant rise from its previous position, reflecting strategic movements in the market. Investors may see this as a sign of confidence in DS Smith’s future performance.

