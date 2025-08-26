Bank of America (BAC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $50.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

The nation's second-largest bank's shares have seen an increase of 2.59% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bank of America in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.94, reflecting a 16.05% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.9 billion, up 6.15% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $107.9 billion, indicating changes of +12.2% and +5.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. Currently, Bank of America is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bank of America has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.75, so one might conclude that Bank of America is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.57.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

