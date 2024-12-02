Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $47.04, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 13.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bank of America in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.80, signifying a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $25.25 billion, indicating a 15.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.27 per share and a revenue of $101.83 billion, indicating changes of -4.39% and +3.3%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Bank of America. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% increase. Currently, Bank of America is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Bank of America is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.18, so one might conclude that Bank of America is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

