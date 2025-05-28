Bank of America (BAC) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Bank of America (BAC) standing at $44.06, reflecting a -0.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

The nation's second-largest bank's stock has climbed by 10.58% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 5.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bank of America in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 14, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 8.43% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $26.72 billion, indicating a 5.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.68 per share and a revenue of $107.99 billion, indicating changes of +12.2% and +5.99%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% higher within the past month. Bank of America presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bank of America is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.06.

We can additionally observe that BAC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 195, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

