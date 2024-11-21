Bank Of America (BAC) Sees Energy Prices Falling Under Trump Administration

Oil and gas prices are likely to fall under a second Donald Trump presidency, says a prominent energy analyst at Bank of America (BAC).

In an interview with Bloomberg television, analyst Francisco Blanch said that Trump’s proposed tariffs will likely curb global trade, driving down prices for crude oil and natural gas. “America first means commodities second,” he said.

Trump has proposed tariffs of up to 20% on all countries, except for China, where America would impose duties as high as 60%. Those proposed tariffs are likely to slow economic growth and lead to higher inflation and interest rates, dampening demand and prices for oil and natural gas, said Blanch.

Record U.S. Production

While Trump has also promised to deregulate fossil fuel production in the U.S., Blanch said that if prices for oil and gas are lower amid tariffs, that could mean production slows as producers have less incentive to increase drilling.

U.S. oil production is already at record highs, reaching 13.4 million barrels a day in August of this year, leaving little room for increased production under the best of circumstances. Blanch added that demand concerns in China and geopolitical tensions add to a gloomy outlook for energy heading into 2025.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the U.S. standard, is currently trading just below $70 a barrel.

