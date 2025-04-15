Bank of America (BAC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bank of America (BAC) reported $27.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.86 billion, representing a surprise of +1.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank of America performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio (FTE basis) : 64.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 65.6%.

: 64.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 65.6%. Net interest income/yield on earning assets - Yield/rate : 2% compared to the 2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2% compared to the 2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net charge-off / Average Loans : 0.5% compared to the 0.6% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 0.5% compared to the 0.6% average estimate based on seven analysts. Book value per share of common stock : $36.39 versus $36.32 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $36.39 versus $36.32 estimated by six analysts on average. Total earning assets - Average balance : $2,966.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,936.53 billion.

: $2,966.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,936.53 billion. Total nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosed properties : $6.20 billion compared to the $6.52 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $6.20 billion compared to the $6.52 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total Non-Performing Loans : $6.08 billion compared to the $6.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $6.08 billion compared to the $6.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.9% compared to the 13.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 12.9% compared to the 13.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 6.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.9%.

: 6.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.9%. Total Noninterest Income : $12.92 billion compared to the $12.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $12.92 billion compared to the $12.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Interest Income- Fully taxable-equivalent basis : $14.59 billion compared to the $14.58 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $14.59 billion compared to the $14.58 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Investment and brokerage services: $4.81 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.69 billion.

Shares of Bank of America have returned -11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

