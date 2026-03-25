Bank of America (BAC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $48.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.77%.

The nation's second-largest bank's shares have seen a decrease of 4.5% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bank of America in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 15, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.99, signifying a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $29.22 billion, indicating a 6.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.32 per share and a revenue of $118.67 billion, representing changes of +13.39% and +7.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.4% upward. Bank of America is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bank of America is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.01, so one might conclude that Bank of America is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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