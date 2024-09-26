Bank of America (BAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $39.51, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Shares of the nation's second-largest bank witnessed a loss of 1.75% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bank of America in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 15, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.80, showcasing a 11.11% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $25.46 billion, indicating a 1.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.28 per share and a revenue of $102.01 billion, demonstrating changes of -4.09% and +3.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.16% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Bank of America boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Bank of America is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.2, so one might conclude that Bank of America is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Banks - Major Regional industry stood at 1.55 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

