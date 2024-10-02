Bank of America (BAC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Bank of America (BAC) ended the recent trading session at $39.23, demonstrating a +0.03% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 3.64% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bank of America in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 15, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.80, reflecting a 11.11% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.48 billion, up 1.23% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.26 per share and a revenue of $102.04 billion, indicating changes of -4.68% and +3.51%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower. Bank of America is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Bank of America's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.21.

Investors should also note that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.35 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Major Regional industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.51.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

