Bank of America (BAC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $47.13, marking a -2.86% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.78%.

The nation's second-largest bank's shares have seen a decrease of 9.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 5.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bank of America in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 15, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.22 billion, up 6.76% from the year-ago period.

BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $118.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.39% and +7.6%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bank of America. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.29% upward. As of now, Bank of America holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Bank of America is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.95, which means Bank of America is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that BAC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.01.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

