Bank of America (BAC) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $48.14, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

The nation's second-largest bank's stock has dropped by 6.95% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 5.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bank of America in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 15, 2026. On that day, Bank of America is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $29.22 billion, showing a 6.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.32 per share and a revenue of $118.67 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.39% and +7.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.4% upward. Bank of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bank of America's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.95, so one might conclude that Bank of America is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that BAC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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