Bank Of America Awards $1 Bln In Stock To Employees Under Sharing Success Program

January 20, 2026

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) announced Tuesday it will award $1 billion to employees through its Sharing Success Program, a broad-based equity program for all employees excluding senior management. The move follows another strong year of growth and financial performance at the company.

The awards this year will equate to nearly 19 million shares of BAC common stock. This marks the ninth consecutive year that the company will deliver Sharing Success awards for employees, bringing the total value of awards since the program's inception in 2017 to nearly $6.8 billion.

The bank said this year ninety-six percent of employees are eligible for Sharing Success awards, which are provided in addition to regular compensation and incentives that employees may receive.

It added that most Sharing Success awards will be delivered as stock, enabling employees to share in Bank of America's long-term performance and align with shareholders' interests.

The Sharing Success program is one of many ways Bank of America invests in its teammates and reflects the company's commitment to being a Great Place to Work.

