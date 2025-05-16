Bank Of America Announces Enhanced Cash Back For New Cardholders

(RTTNews) - Bank of America announced enhanced cash back rewards offerings for new cardholders of the Customized Cash Rewards credit card and Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card during their first year. The company said clients who open a Customized Cash Rewards card will earn 6% cash back in the category of their choice during the first year. Clients who open an Unlimited Cash Rewards card will earn 2% cash back on all purchases during the first year, with no limit to the amount of cash back they can earn.

Bank of America noted that, in addition to the enhanced cash back, clients opening a Customized Cash Rewards card or a Unlimited Cash Rewards card will also receive a $200 welcome bonus after spending $1,000 or more on purchases in the first 90 days after the card is opened.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.