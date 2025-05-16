Markets
BAC

Bank Of America Announces Enhanced Cash Back For New Cardholders

May 16, 2025 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bank of America announced enhanced cash back rewards offerings for new cardholders of the Customized Cash Rewards credit card and Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card during their first year. The company said clients who open a Customized Cash Rewards card will earn 6% cash back in the category of their choice during the first year. Clients who open an Unlimited Cash Rewards card will earn 2% cash back on all purchases during the first year, with no limit to the amount of cash back they can earn.

Bank of America noted that, in addition to the enhanced cash back, clients opening a Customized Cash Rewards card or a Unlimited Cash Rewards card will also receive a $200 welcome bonus after spending $1,000 or more on purchases in the first 90 days after the card is opened.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.