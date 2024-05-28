News & Insights

Bank of America Adjusts Stake in Drax Group

May 28, 2024 — 10:29 am EDT

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Bank of America Corporation adjusting its voting rights through an acquisition or disposal of shares and financial instruments. The transaction, which crossed the notifiable threshold on May 24, 2024, resulted in a new total voting rights percentage of 9.402859% for Bank of America, as notified to Drax Group PLC on May 27, 2024.

