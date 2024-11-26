Bank of America Adjusts EasyJet Holdings

EasyJet (GB:EZJ) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Bank of America has adjusted its holdings in EasyJet, reducing its total voting rights to 8.55% after a recent transaction. This move reflects a decrease from a previous position of 8.87%, signaling potential shifts in investment strategy. Such changes are crucial for investors monitoring institutional influences on EasyJet’s stock.
For further insights into GB:EZJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Cheaper Than You Think,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
- Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT:UMAC) Briefly Doubles With New Advisor
- Analysts Look for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Win
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.