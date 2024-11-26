Bank of America Adjusts EasyJet Holdings

EasyJet (GB:EZJ) has released an update.

Bank of America has adjusted its holdings in EasyJet, reducing its total voting rights to 8.55% after a recent transaction. This move reflects a decrease from a previous position of 8.87%, signaling potential shifts in investment strategy. Such changes are crucial for investors monitoring institutional influences on EasyJet’s stock.

