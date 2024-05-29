News & Insights

Bank of America Acquires Stake in Regis Healthcare

May 29, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.

Bank of America Corporation has become a substantial holder in Regis Healthcare Limited, acquiring a 7.69% stake as of May 27, 2024. The stake was obtained through various entities associated with Bank of America, including Merrill Lynch Equities (Australia) Limited which alone secured a 17.5 million share interest via a block trade agreement. This strategic move positions Bank of America as a key investor with significant influence in the governance of Regis Healthcare.

