Bank accounts of Ferrexpo's largest unit in Ukraine ordered to be frozen

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo FXPO.L said it had been notified by a court order to freeze the bank accounts of its largest Ukraine subsidiary, as part of a probe relating to the potential underpayment of iron ore royalty from 2018 to 2021.

Ferrexpo said on Tuesday it denies all accusations made as part of the ongoing investigation and added it would appeal the decision.

