Bank accounts of Ferrexpo's largest unit in Ukraine ordered to be frozen

February 07, 2023 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo FXPO.L said it had been notified by a court order to freeze the bank accounts of its largest Ukraine subsidiary, as part of a probe relating to the potential underpayment of iron ore royalty from 2018 to 2021.

Ferrexpo said on Tuesday it denies all accusations made as part of the ongoing investigation and added it would appeal the decision.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.