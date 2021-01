CAIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bank ABC completed its acquisition of Blom Bank Egypt for $480 million on Thursday, two banking sources said.

The transaction included all physical and non-physical assets as well as customer accounts, the sources said.

(Writing by Aidan Lewis)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.