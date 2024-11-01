News & Insights

Bango PLC Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

Bango plc (GB:BGO) has released an update.

Bango PLC has announced that its total issued share capital stands at 76,830,484 shares, following the issuance of 3,291 new shares due to employee share options. This update provides shareholders with the necessary figures for calculating their interest in the company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. Bango, known for its pioneering digital monetization technology, continues to expand its global partnerships with major firms like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

