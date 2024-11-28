News & Insights

Bango CEO Increases Stake Amid Digital Growth

November 28, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Bango plc (GB:BGO) has released an update.

Bango PLC’s CEO, Paul Larbey, along with closely associated persons, has acquired a total of 46,096 company shares at an average price of 97.45p. This move increases Larbey’s stake to approximately 0.2% of Bango’s total issued share capital. The acquisition reflects confidence in Bango’s role in powering the digital subscription economy for major brands like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

