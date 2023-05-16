News & Insights

Bangladesh's Summit LNG terminal to boost supplies as deadly storm recedes

May 16, 2023 — 12:24 am EDT

Written by Ruma Paul for Reuters ->

DHAKA, May 16 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's Summit LNG terminal will boost supplies by two-thirds to 500 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) on Tuesday, the chairman of its national gas company said, as officials scramble to arrest power outages due to gas shortages.

Bangladesh's other floating LNG unit, the Moheshkhali LNG terminal, will resume operations "in the next few days", Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker told Reuters.

Sarker said three LNG shipments due to reach Bangladesh's shores this week were delayed by Cyclone Mocha.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Writing and additional reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Sudarshan.Varadhan@thomsonreuters.com; +919810393152; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sudvaradhan @sudvaradhan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.