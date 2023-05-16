Bangladesh's Summit LNG terminal to boost supplies as deadly storm recedes

DHAKA, May 16 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's Summit LNG terminal will boost supplies by two-thirds to 500 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) on Tuesday, the chairman of its national gas company said, as officials scramble to arrest power outages due to gas shortages.

Bangladesh's other floating LNG unit, the Moheshkhali LNG terminal, will resume operations "in the next few days", Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker told Reuters.

Sarker said three LNG shipments due to reach Bangladesh's shores this week were delayed by Cyclone Mocha.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Writing and additional reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

